INTERVIEW: Japan Comprehensively Mulling Reopening Embassy in Ukraine

Rzeszow, Poland, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan is considering when to reopen its embassy in Ukraine in a "comprehensive" way, Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda has said in an interview with Jiji Press.

The interview took place on Monday, after Matsuda finished his two-week stay from late August in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where he exchanged views with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other senior government officials while assessing the situation there, with a view to reopening the Japanese embassy.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japan closed its embassy in Kyiv in March. The embassy staff are now based in Rzeszow in neighboring Poland.

Among the Group of Seven nations, Japan is the only country whose embassy in Ukraine remains closed.

The ambassador said, during his recent stay in Kyiv, he heard the Ukrainian side voice hopes for support from Japan as preparing for the coming winter is the biggest challenge there.

