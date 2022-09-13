Japan Confirms 87,572 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 87,572 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down by around 25,000 from a week earlier.

There were 220 new COVID-19 fatalities reported across the country, while the number of severely ill patients stood at 412, unchanged from Monday.

In Tokyo, 8,855 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed on Tuesday, down by 631 from a week before.

The number of new COVID-19 deaths came to 20 in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections fell 19.2 pct to 9,385, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]