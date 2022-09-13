Tokyo Reports 8,855 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 8,855 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Tuesday, down by 631 from a week before, while reporting 20 new COVID-19 fatalities.

The seven-day average of new infections fell 19.2 pct to 9,385, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria dropped by four from Monday to 28.

