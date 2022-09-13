Tokyo to Adopt Easier COVID-19 Reporting Rules on Sept. 26

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday decided to adopt easier COVID-19 reporting rules on Sept. 26, planning to limit the scope of cases to be reported to those among elderly and other people at high risk of developing severe symptoms.

The metropolitan government will end the current rules requiring medical institutions to report detailed information for all infection cases, in line with the central government's policy to relax the reporting rules nationwide in a bid to reduce burdens on hospitals and public health centers.

The metropolitan government will continue asking people with mild symptoms to report their positive results to its center to register coronavirus carriers and keep providing assistance to them through the center.

"We will improve the system to protect the lives and health of each and every Tokyo resident," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a press conference Tuesday.

The metropolitan government will create an environment that allows coronavirus carriers who are not covered by the relaxed reporting rules to recuperate without worries, just like the reported patients, she added.

