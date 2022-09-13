Shizuoka, JR Tokai Remain Apart in 1st Maglev Talks in 2 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--The heads of the Shizuoka prefectural government and Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, failed to narrow gaps in their first talks in two years on the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation line on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with JR Tokai President Shin Kaneko, Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu indicated that the prefecture will continue to engage in talks, including on ways to prevent the maglev project having negative impacts on local water resources.

The prefectural government has refused to approve the start of construction in Shizuoka, due to concerns that drilling work could cause a fall in the amount of water in the Oi River.

The refusal is making it difficult for the Chuo Shinkansen line to be opened between Shinagawa Station in Tokyo and Nagoya Station in Aichi Prefecture, west of Shizuoka, in 2027, as sought by the railway operator.

Tuesday's talks were held behind closed doors, and both Kawakatsu and Kaneko spoke to reporters after their meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]