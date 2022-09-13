Japan Adopts Human Rights Guidelines for Companies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday adopted guidelines for companies to prevent human rights abuses such as forced labor.

The guidelines urge all companies in Japan to check whether there are any human rights violations in their supply chains and to make improvements and disclosures if any problems are found.

Companies are encouraged to draw up policies pledging their commitment to respecting human rights.

If the guidelines do not seem to be improving the situation enough, the government will consider introducing legal regulations.

Western countries are paying close attention to human rights issues such as alleged forced labor in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region in China.

