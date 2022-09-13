Japan's Opposition CDP Launches "Next Cabinet"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan announced Tuesday its "next cabinet" roster of party members to fill ministerial posts if the main opposition party takes power in the future.

The same day, the party held the first meeting of the next cabinet, in which party leader Kenta Izumi serves as the next prime minister.

"Having next ministers is the first step in showing that we have the capacity to run the government," Izumi told reporters.

The CDP launched a shadow cabinet for the first time. Such a move was started by its predecessor, the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan.

The CDP constitution was amended to allow the next cabinet, instead of the Policy Research Committee board, to make policy decisions.

