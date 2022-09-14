Japan Emperor, Empress to Attend Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit Britain Saturday through Tuesday to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

This will be the Emperor’s first visit abroad since his accession to the throne in 2019.

It is unusual for a Japanese Emperor to attend a funeral of a foreign royal family member.

“The government asked the Emperor and the Empress to attend the funeral, given the close relationship between the British royal family and the Japanese Imperial Family,” Matsuno told a news conference.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not attend the funeral, according to Matsuno.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]