BOJ Conducts Rate Check: Sources

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan asked financial institutions about foreign exchange rates Wednesday following the yen's sharp drop, market sources said.

The rate check was conducted when the dollar was moving around 144.90 yen, according to the sources.

The BOJ's move may be preparations for possible foreign exchange market intervention to prop up the yen by Japanese financial authorities.

Japan "has taken a step forward from the verbal intervention conducted so far" by government and BOJ officials warning against the yen's rapid fall, a currency market broker said.

The rate check "has made it difficult to launch speculative yen selling," the broker said. "The dollar's upside will be limited to around 145 yen for the time being."

