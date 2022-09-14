Kadokawa Chairman Arrested over Tokyo Games Bribery Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors arrested on Wednesday the chairman of Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp. <9468> over a bribery case involving sponsor selection for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, 79, was arrested on suspicion of bribe-giving.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects that the Kadokawa chairman was connected with the bribery case involving Haruyuki Takahashi, a 78-year-old former Tokyo Games organizing committee executive who was served a fresh warrant for allegedly receiving bribes.

Working together with Toshiyuki Yoshihara, a 64-year-old former senior managing director at Kadokawa, and Kyoji Maniwa, a 63-year-old former Kadokawa executive in charge of Tokyo Games-related business, the Kadokawa chairman allegedly asked Takahashi to help the publisher become a Tokyo Games sponsor. Both Yoshihara and Maniwa have been arrested on suspicion of bribe-giving.

Tsuguhiko Kadokawa is suspected of paying, in collusion with the two former Kadokawa executives, fees totaling around 69 million yen to a consulting company headed by Kazumasa Fukami, a 73-year-old acquaintance of Takahashi, between September 2019 and January 2021. Fukami has been arrested for allegedly taking bribes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]