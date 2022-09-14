Japan Logs 100,277 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--A total of 100,277 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Japan on Wednesday, down by around 30,000 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities came to 184 on the day, while the number of severely ill patients decreased by 36 from Tuesday to 376.

In Tokyo, 10,593 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus, with the daily count topping 10,000 for the first time in six days, tough falling by some 3,000 from a week before. The seven-day average of new infections fell 21 pct to 8,960.

The Japanese capital reported 16 new deaths among COVID-19 patients, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under its criteria declined by two from Tuesday to 26.

