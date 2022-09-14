Tokyo Logs 10,593 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 10,593 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the first figure above 10,000 in six days, but down by some 3,000 from a week before.
New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled 16. The seven-day average of new infections fell 21 pct to 8,960. The number of patients with severe symptoms declined by two from Tuesday to 26.
