Japan Pledges 5 M. Dlrs for Disarmament on Philippine Isle

Manila, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan has agreed with the U.N. Development Program to provide 5 million dollars in grants to support the disarmament of militants on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

The Mindanao region has seen armed conflicts between the central government and Islamic militants for five decades. Tokyo hopes to help secure peace ahead of the establishment of the region's autonomous government planned for 2025.

The Japanese grants will be used in a project implemented by the U.N. body to collect small arms and light weapons held by armed groups including the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

"This project will be a remarkable step," Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa said, adding he is pleased that Japan can participate.

