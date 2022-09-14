CDP to Urge Govt Action to Disband Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan will urge the government to take action to disband the religious group known as the Unification Church, CDP parliamentary affairs chief Jun Azumi indicated Wednesday.

"There are serious doubts about the eligibility" of the group, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, as a religious corporation, Azumi told reporters.

"Many say (the government) should file with a court for procedures to disband (the Unification Church) under the Religious Corporations Act," he stressed.

The law stipulates that, upon request from the Cultural Affairs Agency or others, a court can order a religious corporation to disband if it has committed an act that is clearly found to harm public welfare substantially in violation of laws and regulations.

Such orders have been handed down twice in the past, including to the now-defunct Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, which carried out the sarin nerve gas attack on Tokyo's subway system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]