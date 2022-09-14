Kishida Calls for Boosting Japan's Earning Power with Weak Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday ordered a study on concrete measures to boost Japan's "earning power" by leveraging the yen's weakness.

"It is important to strengthen efforts to boost Japan's earning power," such as reviving inbound tourism amid the cheap yen, Kishida said at a meeting of the government's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

The prime minister pointed to "a need to control the situation in which income outflows overseas are continuing" due to the yen's rapid weakening.

Kishida also stressed the importance of sustained wage hikes that keep pace with inflation.

He indicated that the government aims for income growth by enhancing incentives for wage hikes and directing labor toward growing sectors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]