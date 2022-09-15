Japan Ruling Bloc Reluctant to Regulate Cults

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition is reluctant to debate enacting a new law to regulate antisocial religious groups.

Some opposition lawmakers have called for such legislation amid public criticism over issues surrounding the religious group known as the Unification Church.

The junior ruling coalition partner, Komeito, which has lay Buddhist group Soka Gakkai as its main supporter, is especially cautious about the proposal.

"We need to think about whether such a law would be effective," Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi told reporters Wednesday.

He suggested that issues related to antisocial religious groups should be handled with existing laws such as the Consumer Contract Law. "The discussion is about groups with social issues, not just religious ones."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]