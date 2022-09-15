New COVID-19 Cases Falling across Japan: Health Min. Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--New COVID-19 cases are decreasing across Japan, along with fatal cases and severely ill patients, a health ministry advisory board has said.

"All regions continue to show decreases, reaching levels similar to those seen in February," when the country's coronavirus sixth wave was at its peak, the board told a meeting Wednesday.

But board chair Takaji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, was cautious, noting the need to watch how the situation may be affected by two three-day weekends later this month.

"It's important to avoid behavior with high infection risks during trips," he said.

Participants in the meeting also examined the results of the institute's analysis of 29 coronavirus carriers aged under 20 who died between January and August.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]