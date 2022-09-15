Japan Ministry Conducts On-Site Inspection of NTT West

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry has conducted an on-site inspection of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp., which caused a major internet communications failure last month.

The ministry made the unusual move for a telecommunications failure as it sees NTT West's response to the incident, including its slow notification to the public, as problematic. The company took three hours to notify the glitch to the public.

Senior technical officials of the ministry visited a company facility in the western city of Osaka on Wednesday based on the telecommunications business law, according to the ministry.

They interviewed company officials and checked the equipment that caused the glitch.

The failure occurred around 9 a.m. Aug. 25 (midnight Aug. 24 GMT), disrupting the company's fiber-optic internet connection services.

