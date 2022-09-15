Tokyo Game Show Opens with Virtual Reality in Spotlight

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Game Show 2022 kicked off Thursday, featuring virtual reality amid the anticipated spread of the “metaverse” online platform.

The game show, one of the largest in the world, is taking place in person for general visitors for the first time since 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak. The event, being held at the Makuhari Messe convention center in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo, is set to run until Sunday.

Sega Corp. is exhibiting a new game featuring its popular character Sonic the Hedgehog. Square Enix Co. and other major game software makers are showcasing new titles. Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook Inc., which is putting effort into metaverse development, is allowing visitors to enjoy its “Meta Quest 2” goggle-type VR gadget.

People are also allowed to visit booths of participating companies virtually.

The game show will be open to the general public on Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday, with tickets only sold in advance.

