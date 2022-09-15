Kadokawa Chairman Allegedly Approved Bribery Scheme

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, chairman of Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp. <9468>, allegedly approved a bribery scheme associated with the sponsor selection for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, sources said Thursday.

Kadokawa, 79, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of giving bribes to Haruyuki Takahashi, a 78-year-old former Tokyo Games organizing committee executive. Kadokawa knew about the scheme in which the bribes were paid under the name of consultation fees to Takahashi's side, according to the sources.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has arrested Toshiyuki Yoshihara, 64, former senior managing executive officer of Kadokawa Corp., and Kyoji Maniwa, 63, former head of the company's Tokyo Games office, on suspicion of bribe-giving.

It concluded that Chairman Kadokawa, a member of the company's founding family, was involved in the bribery scheme after analyzing the two former senior officials' statements and seized materials.

Kadokawa told the investigation squad that he had received reports on money remittances but had not been told that the money was sent as a reward, the sources said.

