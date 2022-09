Kishida Reveals Plan to Convene Extra Diet Session in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled a plan on Thursday to convene the Diet, the country's parliament, for an extraordinary session in October.

"Looking ahead, there will be the U.N. General Assembly session and the state funeral (for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe), and an extraordinary Diet session is slated for next month," Kishida said at a meeting of his faction within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"There are mountains of major issues at home and abroad that could really mark a new era," Kishida said. "I will work to live up to the mandate of the people with a renewed sense of tension."

The government and the ruling parties are looking at a proposal to start the extra session on Oct. 3 for a two-month run until early December.

LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda told a party meeting later on Thursday that 20 bills are slated to be submitted during the upcoming session.

