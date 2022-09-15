Chinese Military Ship Enters Japanese Waters for 7th Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese navy survey vessel entered Japanese territorial waters around Yakushima island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima on Thursday, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

It was the seventh intrusion by a Chinese military vessel into Japanese waters and the first since July. The Japanese government conveyed its concern over the incident to the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.

According to the ministry, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force spotted a Chinese navy survey ship sailing to the west in the Japanese contiguous zone southeast of Tanegashima island in Kagoshima around 3:30 a.m. the same day (6:30 p.m. Wednesday GMT).

The vessel crossed into Japanese territorial waters south of Yakushima around 7:20 a.m., which was confirmed by the MSDF destroyer Inazuma and P-1 patrol aircraft monitoring the ship.

The Chinese vessel sailed in Japanese waters for about three-and-a-half hours before exiting the area at a point west of Kuchinoerabu island, also in Kagoshima, shortly before 11 a.m.

