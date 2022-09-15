Kishida Cabinet Approval Dives to 32 Pct in Sept.: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet plunged 12.0 percentage points from the previous month to 32.3 pct in September, a Jiji Press opinion survey showed Thursday.

The figure is the lowest since the launch of the Kishida cabinet in October last year.

The disapproval rate grew 11.5 points to 40.0 pct, exceeding approval for the first time for the Kishida cabinet, according to the survey, conducted for four days through Monday.

The proportion of respondents opposing the Sept. 27 state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down while delivering an election campaign speech in July, stood at 51.9 pct, far higher than 25.3 pct for those in favor of the event.

The plunge in the cabinet approval rate suggests that the public are frustrated at Kishida's stance of pushing ahead with the state funeral despite widespread opposition and have doubts over relations between many lawmakers of Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the controversial religious group formerly known as the Unification Church.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]