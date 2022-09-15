Japan to Seek Power-Saving Efforts This Winter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry decided Thursday to ask households and companies to conserve electricity as much as they can this winter.

The decision was made at a meeting of a subcommittee of the Advisory Committee for Natural Resources and Energy.

According to the latest electricity supply and demand projection, the supply-demand situation will be severest in the service areas of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> and Tohoku Electric Power Co. <9506> in January if the weather is extremely cold in the winter.

Both in the TEPCO and Tohoku Electric areas, however, the power reserve rate, or the margin of power supply over demand, is now expected to be 4.1 pct, significantly improving from 1.5 pct forecast in June and standing above 3 pct, the minimum necessary level for stable supply.

The government is aiming to restart up to nine nuclear reactors this winter, as well as idled thermal power plants. It has secured additional electricity output of 780,000 kilowatts in eastern Japan and 1,860,000 kilowatts in western Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]