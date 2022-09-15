Japan, S. Korea Working to Set Up Bilateral Summit Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan and South Korea are working to set up a bilateral summit next week on the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York, a senior official at the South Korean presidential office said Thursday.

If realized, it will be the first official summit between the two East Asia nations since the talks held in December 2019 between then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and then South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Chengdu, China.

Current Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol exchanged words for a brief moment during a NATO summit in Spain this June, but have not held a formal meeting yet.

Also revealing that Yoon will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on the margin of the U.N. meeting, the senior presidential office official said that agreements have been made to hold Yoon-Kishida and Yoon-Biden summits. The countries involved are currently discussing when to hold the meetings, the official added.

Also on Thursday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said that Prime Minister Han Duk-soo will attend the state funeral for Abe, set for Sept. 27 in Tokyo, as the representative of the South Korean government. Abe was shot dead in July this year.

