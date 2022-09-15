Komeito Chief Yamaguchi Secures 8th Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Natsuo Yamaguchi on Thursday secured an eighth term as leader of Komeito, the coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Yamaguchi, 70, was the only one to file his candidacy for the party leadership election the same day. His re-election will be formally approved at a party convention on Sept. 25. His next term will last until September 2024.

"The ruling coalition is facing various crises," Yamaguchi told reporters, referring to soaring prices in the country and low approval ratings for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet.

"I'll work to ensure the stability of the administration and clear difficulties one by one," the Komeito leader said. "I can use my experience of overcoming many challenges together with previous prime ministers for managing the party," he added.

Initially, Komeito Secretary-General Keiichi Ishii, 64, was expected to replace Yamaguchi in the leadership election.

