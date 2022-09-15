Tokyo Logs 8,825 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 8,825 new cases of novel COVID-19 infection Thursday, down by some 1,800 from a week before.

In the Japanese capital, 14 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported on the day, while the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under its criteria stood at 26, unchanged from Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new infections fell 19.4 pct from a week earlier to 8,700.7.

