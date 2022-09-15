Tokyo Lowers COVID-19 Alert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo’s metropolitan government on Thursday lowered its alert for the novel coronavirus infection situation in the Japanese capital by one notch to the second-highest level on its four-tier scale.

The lowering was based on an analysis by experts. It is the first time since early July for the COVID-19 alert to be at the second-highest level in Tokyo.

Given the decreasing number of new cases, the metropolitan government believes that infections are not on the rise.

The Tokyo government also lowered its alert for medical preparedness by one notch to the second-highest level, the first time for the warning to stand at the level since mid-July.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day average of new infections in the capital stood 8,770.1. The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients was at 2,661, about 60 pct of the peak level in the seventh wave of infections.

