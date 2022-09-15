Toyama, Ishikawa to Co-Host G-7 Education Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to hold a Group of Seven education ministers meeting in Toyama and Ishikawa prefectures, it was learned Thursday.

The education ministers' gathering will be among the 14 ministerial meetings to be hosted by Japan during its G-7 presidency next year.

The government has already announced two meeting locations and will do the rest on Friday.

The two are the town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, for a foreign ministers meeting, and the city of Niigata, for a gathering of the finance ministers and central bank chiefs.

According to government sources, a meeting of the climate, energy and environment ministers will be hosted by Sapporo, the Hokkaido capital, and that of the science and technology ministers by Sendai, the capital of Miyagi Prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]