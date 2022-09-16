G-7 Trade Ministers Agree to Exclude Forced Labor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Trade ministers from the Group of Seven major countries agreed at a two-day meeting in Germany through Thursday to work to exclude forced labor from supply chains and ensure conditions for fair competition, with China in mind.

The G-7 ministers said in a joint statement that they reaffirmed concern about every form of forced labor and the use of child labor in supply chains.

Meanwhile, the ministers confirmed that their countries will maintain economic sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

They also agreed to proceed with reform on the World Trade Organization, which has ceased to function properly.

