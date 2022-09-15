Japan FTC Urges Improvement over Uber Eats Pay System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission has urged Uber Japan Co., the operator of Uber Eats food delivery service, to make improvements over its compensation system for its delivery workers, informed sources said Thursday.

Uber Japan changed the delivery compensation system in May last year, leading to lower payments to some delivery workers.

The commission examined the change for a possible case of the abusive use of a superior bargaining position under the antitrust law.

Through the examination, the commission found no illegality in the system change, noting that some workers receive higher pay under the new system.

Given that the change was notified only a week before it was implemented and that the company had no opportunity to hear opinions from delivery workers, however, the commission told Uber Japan in late August this year that it is important to ensure transparency.

