Taiwan to Send Ex-Top Officials to Abe State Funeral
Taipei, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan's presidential office said Thursday that it will send two former legislative chiefs to attend the state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The two are Su Jia-chyuan, currently head of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association, and Wang Jin-pyng.
Hsieh Chang-ting, head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, Taiwan's de facto embassy, will also attend the state funeral. He has previously served as Taiwan's premier.
A presidential office spokesperson said that the three had close relations with Abe for a long time.
In July, Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te attended Abe's family funeral "as a private citizen," according to Taiwan's foreign ministry.
