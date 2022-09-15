Taiwan to Send Ex-Top Officials to Abe State Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan's presidential office said Thursday that it will send two former legislative chiefs to attend the state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The two are Su Jia-chyuan, currently head of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association, and Wang Jin-pyng.

Hsieh Chang-ting, head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, Taiwan's de facto embassy, will also attend the state funeral. He has previously served as Taiwan's premier.

A presidential office spokesperson said that the three had close relations with Abe for a long time.

In July, Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te attended Abe's family funeral "as a private citizen," according to Taiwan's foreign ministry.

