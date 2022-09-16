Apple’s iPhone 14 Goes on Sale in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Some models of U.S. technology giant Apple Inc.'s newest iPhone 14 smartphone series hit the shelves in Japan on Friday.

Prices of the iPhone 14 series, featuring improved camera functions and longer battery time, start at 119,800 yen, some 20,000 yen higher than the initial prices of the previous iPhone 13 series, reflecting higher costs stemming from the yen’s recent rapid weakening.

The products that went on sale Friday are the standard iPhone 14 model, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

NTT Docomo Inc. and other major Japanese mobile phone carriers are offering plans such as those allowing payments in monthly installments and reducing costs for subscribers switching from other carriers.

A model with the minimum storage capacity of 128 gigabytes is on sale for between 130,000 yen and below 150,000 yen. But people can get it for 40,000 yen to below 60,000 yen if they meet certain conditions, such as returning their handsets after a certain period.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]