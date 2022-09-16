North Korea Raps Japan over Pyongyang Declaration

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--A North Korean diplomat has condemned Japan in a statement released ahead of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Pyongyang Declaration, the Korean Central News Agency said Friday.

Song Il Ho, North Korea's envoy for diplomatic normalization with Japan, said in the statement, dated Thursday, that Japan has nullified the declaration by imposing all sorts of hideous sanctions against North Korea.

Japan brought up again the already resolved issue of abductions of Japanese nationals by Pyongyang and led its relationship with North Korea to the worst confrontation phase, the statement said, warning against Japan's demand for the early return of the abductees.

In the statement, Song criticized Tokyo's "act of betrayal," claiming that how Japan-North Korea relations would develop all depends on the Japanese government's attitude.

The Pyongyang Declaration was signed in the North Korean capital by then Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il on Sept. 17, 2002, for the early normalization of the two countries' diplomatic ties. During the day's meeting between Koizumi and Kim, the North Korean leader acknowledged for the first time that Japanese citizens were abducted by Pyongyang, and offered an apology. The declaration includes North Korea's pledge to take preventive measures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]