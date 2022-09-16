Japan Formalizes Imperial Couple’s Britain Visit Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday formalized a plan for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to visit Britain from Saturday through Tuesday to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

This will be the Emperor’s first visit abroad since his enthronement in 2019.

At Friday’s cabinet meeting, the government also endorsed a plan that Crown Prince Akishino will perform constitutional functions of the Emperor on his behalf during the visit to Britain.

The Crown Prince, the younger brother of the Emperor, will assume the role for the first time.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor and the Empress are scheduled to leave Tokyo aboard a government aircraft Saturday morning, attend the state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday and return home Tuesday afternoon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]