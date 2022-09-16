Japan to Hold G-7 Transport Ministers' Meeting in Mie

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a plan to hold a meeting of the Group of Seven transport ministers in Shima, Mie Prefecture, under its G-7 presidency in 2023.

The government also decided 11 other G-7 meeting locations, completing the selection of all 14 venues for G-7 ministerial talks planned for next year.

Of the 11 meetings whose venues were decided Friday, the one for education ministers will be co-hosted by Toyama and Ishikawa prefectures.

The meeting of science and technology ministers will take place in Sendai, the capital of Miyagi Prefecture, while ministers for gender equality and empowerment of women will meet in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, and internal affairs and security ministers in Mito, the capital of Ibaraki Prefecture.

Digital ministers will gather in Gunma Prefecture, trade ministers in Osaka Prefecture, health ministers in Nagasaki, labor and employment ministers in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, and agriculture ministers in Miyazaki.

