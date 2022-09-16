Kishida to Visit N.Y. for U.N. General Assembly Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit New York from Monday to attend a U.N. General Assembly meeting, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

Kishida is scheduled to deliver an address during the general debate at the U.N. meeting Tuesday. He will also give a speech at the New York Stock Exchange.

The Japanese leader may hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden before returning home Sept. 23.

In New York, the prime minister will also attend a meeting of the Friends of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty on Wednesday to stress the significance of abolishing nuclear weapons, which is his lifework. He is a House of Representatives member elected from a constituency in Hiroshima, one of the two Japanese cities devastated by U.S. atomic bombs in August 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

Matsuno said that the visit "will be a significant opportunity (for Kishida) to confirm close cooperation with leaders from other countries at a time when the international order is being shaken by events including the invasion of Ukraine (by Russia)."

