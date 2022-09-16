Japan to Convene Extra Diet Session Oct. 3

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it plans to convene an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Oct. 3.

The government conveyed the plan to senior officials of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito. The Diet session is expected to run for some two months until early December, informed sources said.

In the Diet session, the government aims to enact a fiscal 2022 second supplementary budget designed to finance a planned economic package. It plans to submit the budget in November.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other opposition parties are ready to grill the government over relations between the LDP and the controversial religious group widely known as the Unification Church.

These will be the first full-fledged Diet discussions since the July election for the House of Councillors, its upper chamber.

