Centenarians in Japan Top 90,000 for 1st Time

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of centenarians in Japan totaled 90,526 as of Thursday, exceeding 90,000 for the first time on record, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Friday.

The figure, based on basic resident register data, rose by 4,016 from a year before, hitting a record high for 52 years in a row, the ministry said ahead of the Respect for the Aged Day on Monday.

Female centenarians numbered 80,161, accounting for 88.6 pct of the total.

Japan had only 153 centenarians in 1963, when the statistics started. The number topped 1,000 in 1981, 10,000 in 1998 and 50,000 in 2012.

"Elderly people aged 100 or over are increasing thanks to improved medical and elderly care, but the pace of growth is slowing," a ministry official said.

