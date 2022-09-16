Japan Confirms 75,966 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 75,966 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a decrease of about 23,500 from a week earlier.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms fell by 38 from Thursday to 326, while 177 new deaths were reported.
In Tokyo, 8,636 new cases were confirmed, a decline of about 600 from a week before. Thirteen new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.
The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital fell 16.7 pct to 8,614.4. There were 26 patients with severe symptoms, unchanged from Thursday.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]