Japan Confirms 75,966 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 75,966 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a decrease of about 23,500 from a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms fell by 38 from Thursday to 326, while 177 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 8,636 new cases were confirmed, a decline of about 600 from a week before. Thirteen new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital fell 16.7 pct to 8,614.4. There were 26 patients with severe symptoms, unchanged from Thursday.

