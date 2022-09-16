Terada Top Asset Holder among New Japanese Ministers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Minoru Terada is the top asset holder among the 14 freshly appointed ministers in the reshuffled cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the government said Friday.

According to data on assets held by the 14 ministers, their spouses and dependent children as of Aug. 10, when the reshuffle took place, Terada's assets totaled 302.18 million yen.

Terada owns multiple real estate items worth slightly less than 200 million yen in total in Tokyo and his home prefecture of Hiroshima in western Japan. He and his wife together have around 260,000 shares of 17 stocks. His wife owns about 70 million yen worth of real estate.

Digital minister Taro Kono came in second, with 158.04 million yen in assets. Kono and his wife own a total of 24,235 shares.

Ranking third is health minister Katsunobu Kato, with 108.59 million yen. The combined value of properties owned by Kato in Tokyo and by his wife in places including Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, exceeds 90 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]