Japan to Launch Nationwide Travel Discount Program in Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering launching a nationwide travel discount program as early as this autumn, after a delay due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

Initially, the government planned to start the program, intended to support the hotel and transportation industries that were hit hard by the pandemic, in July.

The program will expand the existing scheme offering discounts and coupons for travel inside local regions.

Under the new program, costs for public transportation and accommodation will be reduced by up to 8,000 yen per night per person. Costs will be cut by up to 5,000 yen for accommodation only.

In addition, people will get coupons worth 3,000 yen on a weekday and 1,000 yen on weekends for use at restaurants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]