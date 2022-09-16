Families Urge Return of Japanese Abductees, 20 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Families of Japanese citizens who were abducted by North Korea decades ago called for the swift return of abductees, at a gathering in Tokyo Friday, 20 years after Pyongyang admitted the abductions for the first time.

Voicing their concerns that the coming 10 years will be just as fruitless as the past 20 years, families of abductees attending the event expressed their dissatisfaction with the Japanese government.

Takuya Yokota, 54, brother of Megumi, who was abducted by North Korea at the age of 13, criticized the Japanese government's approach to the abduction issue.

"Nothing has changed about the situation, where the abductees' families are left standing on the frontline to raise their voices on the issue," said Takuya, who serves as head of an association of families of abductees.

Over the past 20 years, many parents, including Shigeru Yokota, father of Megumi, have died without seeing their abducted children again. "The Japanese government needs to acknowledge the disappointment of people who died without their wishes coming true," Takuya said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]