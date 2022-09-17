Kishida Pledges Accelerating Fukushima Reconstruction

Newsfrom Japan

Minamisoma, Fukushima Pref., Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday renewed his pledge to quickly reconstruct Fukushima Prefecture as he visited the disaster-hit prefecture in northeastern Japan for the seventh time since taking office in October last year.

"We will spread the results of research and development, industrialization and human resources development to accelerate Fukushima's creative reconstruction," Kishida said to reporters during a visit to the Fukushima Robot Test Field, which was established in the city of Minamisoma in Fukushima as a center for industry creation and advanced research.

Fukushima and surrounding prefectures were hit hard by the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, as well as the ensuing meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The prime minister tried his hand at controlling an avatar robot that moved in sync with his body, and rode in the cockpit of a flying car.

He later exchanged opinions with local business leaders over aid measures for startups.

