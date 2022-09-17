Japan Emperor, Empress Leave for Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako left for Britain on Saturday morning to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, their first trip abroad since the Emperor's accession to the throne in 2019.

A government jet carrying the couple departed from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda. They will return to Japan on Tuesday afternoon.

Ahead of their departure, the Emperor and Empress greeted with smiles Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, House of Councillors President Hidehisa Otsuji and Imperial Household Agency Grand Steward Yasuhiko Nishimura, who were at the airport to see the Imperial couple off.

At the Imperial Palace earlier in the morning, Princess Aiko, the 20-year-old daughter of the Emperor and Empress, saw her parents off outside the front door.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor and Empress will arrive at Stansted Airport in a London suburb on Saturday afternoon local time and will stay at Claridge's, a hotel in London.

