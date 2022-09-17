Musicians from Japan, Other G-20 Nations Assemble in Orchestra

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--A newly founded orchestra comprising musicians from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies recently performed in Indonesia, which will host the G-20 summit in November.

The orchestra comprises 64 young musicians from 18 countries and regions in the G-20 framework excluding Saudi Arabia and Turkey. It is directed by Indonesian composer and pianist Ananda Sukarlan, and includes two Japanese.

The "G-20 Orchestra" performed in front of Borobudur Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site on the island of Java, earlier this month.

As one of the goals of the orchestra is to promote gender equality in the male-dominated field, it includes 28 women, just shy of half of the members.

Japanese horn player Emi Furukoshi, 33, is one of the members on the new orchestra. She was picked for what she described as an "unexpectedly large role," as the horn is often played by men due to the significant lung capacity needed to play the wind instrument with a tubing length of 3.5 meters to 4 meters.

