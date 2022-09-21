Japan Govt to Help Hotels Create Dishes with Local Ingredients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Tourism Agency plans to help regional hotels develop dishes using local ingredients to boost the appeal of their food, agency officials said.

The move comes as the number of tourists is expected to increase once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The agency sought 57 million yen in funding for the project in its budget request for fiscal 2023, which starts next April.

Under the initiative, the agency will solicit regional hotels wishing to make food their selling point. It will then host events in which first-class chefs working at restaurants in urban areas will give them advice on how to create dishes using locally beloved ingredients and in-season agricultural products.

Regional hotels can serve as the core of local tourism and travel consumption, but few make active efforts to improve their food, the officials said. Many hotels do not effectively make use of local ingredients, they said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]