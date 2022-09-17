Japan Logs 70,975 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 70,975 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, down by some 21,700 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients stood at 309, down by 17 from Friday, while 138 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.

In Tokyo, new infection cases fell by 1,970 from a week before to 8,018, with the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's own criteria standing at 24, down by two from Friday. Ten new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo came to 8,333, down 16.5 pct from a week before, according to the metropolitan government.

