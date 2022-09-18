Special Warning for Violent Wind Issued for Kagoshima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special warning for violent wind for Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, excluding the Amami region, on Saturday evening.

The agency also issued special warnings for high waves and tidal surges for some parts of Kagoshima.

The warnings were issued as Typhoon Nanmadol approached the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan, including Kagoshima. The large, powerful typhoon is forecast to make landfall in Kyushu on Sunday and then head northeast to reach the Chugoku region in western Japan.

The typhoon is expected to cause stormy weather such as heavy rain and strong wind in wide areas of the country toward Tuesday.

