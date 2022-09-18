Japan Emperor, Empress Arrive in Britain

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived in Britain on Saturday afternoon local time to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

About 15 hours after departing from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, a Japanese government jet carrying the Imperial couple touched down at Stansted Airport in a London suburb. This is their first trip abroad since the Emperor's accession to the throne in 2019.

The Emperor and Empress, dressed in mourning clothes, walked down the aircraft stairs and had conversations with officials related to the British Royal Family who were at the airport to greet the Japanese Imperial couple.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will stay at Claridge's, a hotel in London.

They will attend the Queen's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey in London from 11 a.m. Monday local time.

